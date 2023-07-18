‘IPP will end deprivation of South Punjab’

LAHORE - President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan Monday welcomed the formation of a new political party by Pervez Khattak in KPK and called it a positive addition to the existing lot of political parties. “The basis and goals of the IPP and the PTI-Parlia­mentarians seem to be the same. Now, all political parties will get the oppor­tunity to work in a conducive political environment”, he said in a statement here, adding that the emergence of a new party had vindicated the IPP’s stance. Without naming the PTI chief Imran Khan, he said that the birth of a new political party [out of the PTI] had come as a serious blow to those who believed in politics of destruction and violence. Aleem Khan said that Pervez Khattak was very well aware of the ins and outs and knew it fully well who were responsible for promoting vi­olence in politics. “The people have now come to know the truth”, he added. The IPP president further stated that now the country will be built in real terms and practical steps will be taken in the right direction. He said that the attacks on the institutions were intolerable and a severe reaction to the events of May 9 continues unabated. Again, without naming Imran Khan, he said that one person did not allow strong govern­ments to function in the two provinces of Punjab and KPK only to satisfy his personal ego. Aleem said that peoples’ problems were not addressed any­where after the 2018 elections includ­ing Punjab and KPK. He wished good luck to Pervez Khattak and his party and prayed for his success.