Tuesday, July 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

James Cameron denies Titanic submersible movie speculation

News Desk
July 18, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

LOS ANGELES-James Cameron is not working on a project tied to the OceanGate submersible tragedy. The director of the Oscar-winning “Titanic” movie took to Twitter recently to shut down a suggestion that he has plans to work on a project about the Titanic-bound submersible that suffered a “catastrophic implosion” last month, killing all five people on board. “I don’t respond to offensive rumours in the media usually, but I need to now,” Cameron tweeted. “I’m NOT in talks about an OceanGate film, nor will I ever be.” In addition to being a filmmaker, Cameron has made more than 30 dives to the Titanic wreckage and is among the very few people who have descended to the deepest known point in the Earth’s seabed. Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, Suleman Dawood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush perished as they attempted to reach the historic the ship wreckage in a submersible known as the Titan. Their deaths were confirmed when wreckage was found following an international search. Cameron told CNN at the time that he had suspected an implosion had occurred.

China’s auto exports jump 75.7pc in H1

Tags:

News Desk

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1689571005.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023