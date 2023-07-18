Kaira calls for designating political people in caretaker setup

LAHORE - Former minister senior leader of Pakistan Peo­ples’ Party (PPP) Qamar Zaman Kaira has called for designating political people in the caretaker setup. Speaking during a private TV channel programme on Monday, he said that Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif had started consultations with coalition partners regarding appointments in interim setup. Qamar Zaman Kaira said the prime minister after deliberations with coali­tion partners would consult the opposition leader. Prime Minister Sharif a couple of days ago had announced that the government would hand over the reins to the interim rulers next month, before the completion of the assembly’s tenure. The PPP leader and former minister said that political offices could be run only by politicians, as this was their job. He said the most elevated political office of the country was that of the prime minister. “If a judge, gen­eral, bureaucrat, technocrat, journalist, or any corporate sector employee is appointed to it, it will be a disgrace to the post and cannot work.” “Can I be appointed, if a seat of a judge in a high court or the Supreme Court is vacant? How will I be able to do justice there?” he asked. Kaira said the PM’s Office had many responsibilities. “Political people should be appointed as prime minister, ministers or chief ministers. These posts should not go to others.”