KBBC, Usman Club reach 4th Gatorade Trophy U-21 Basketball final

LAHORE-Karachi Basketball Club (KBBC) and Usman Club have reached the final of the 4th Gatorade Trophy 3x3 Under-21 Basketball Tournament at International Abdul Nasir Basketball Court Arambagh.

According to information made available here, the tournament is being held with the permission of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) and under the patronage of Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon. In the first semifinal, KBBC thrashed Spot Club by 13-10 while in the second semifinal, Usman Club beat Arambagh Club by 8-7. Earlier in the first quarterfinals, Usman Club beat Iqra Club Blues 9-6, Jump Spot Club beat NEF Club 8-5, KBC beat Focus Roots Club 8-5 and Arambagh Club beat Peterson Star Club 8-6.

Before the start of the games, Additional Commissioner Karachi Ejaz Hussain Rind was introduced to the players and organisers. KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Faisal Amjad, Haider Khan, Ejaz Ahmed and others were also present on the occasion.

Zahid Malik, Aamir Sharif, Rajkumar Lakhwani were the referees while Naeem Ahmed, Usman Khan, Zulfiqar Abbas Khan and M Farooq performed the duties of the technical officials.