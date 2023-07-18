KP minister opens podcast studio in UoP Journalism Dept

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister of Information Barrister Feroze Jamal inaugurated a podcast studio at the University of Peshawar’s Department of Journalism on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the profession of journalism has a great deal of responsibility for the betterment of the society and the country.

“Journalism is an important pillar of a state. Irresponsible and misuse of this profession can be a source of destruction for the whole of the society. We have to value our teachers, because they create civilised societies and have an important role in the longterm development of any society,” he added. Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees, Chairman Journalism Department Prod Dr Faizullah Jan, other faculty members, students and journalists attended the event.

On the occasion, the caretaker minister was given a detailed briefing on various sections and affairs of the Journalism Department and later he met the students and also visited the studio. The minister said that the podcast studio would train students in the journalism profession.

He said that journalism is an important profession and it can put right many problems in society. He said it is responsibility of the journalists while reporting to keep our social values in mind. Misuse of social media led to incidents like May 09.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees said that journalism is an important field. He said the university administration would always support the department.

He said that when he took charge, there were salary issues in the university. “Now we have passed surplus budgets twice. My efforts are meant to solve the problems of all the departments of the university,” he added.

Chairman Journalism Department Prof Dr Faizullah Jan while addressing the event said that the department had been established in 1978 as the first department of journalism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The department has produced seasoned journalists. Now the department not only produces journalists but attention is being paid to strategic communication,” he added.