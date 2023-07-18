Lahore Chamber following IHC verdict for elections

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) stated on Monday that it is strictly adhering to the directives of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) regarding elections and personal opinions have no place in the matter.

In an official statement issued here, the LCCI spokesperson clarified that following the suspension of the notification, issued by the Directorate General of Trade Organisations (DGTO), no chamber is authorised to announce the election schedule as it would be considered a contempt of court.

Additionally, the DGTO has referred the case to the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce, and the approval of the Rules 2022 is pending with the prime minister. The Lahore Chamber has already filed a reference to the DGTO regarding the election declaration. Therefore, all trade organisations must await the directive from the DGTO. Furthermore, it was emphasised that the election schedule should have been legally and constitutionally announced by July 15. However, in the light of the recent decision by the Islamabad High Court, the fixed date has already passed.

It is crucial to understand that any trade organisation holding elections despite the ruling from the Islamabad High Court would lack legal standing and could be easily challenged. Such actions would clearly violate the court’s orders. It was further stated that individuals who continue to provide election dates or express false information are in contempt of court.

The spokesperson affirmed that the Lahore Chamber refrained from announcing the election schedule due to the ruling by the Islamabad High Court. As soon as the Rules 2022 are passed or a decision is reached by the High Court, the necessary proceedings will be conducted accordingly.