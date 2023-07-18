LHC suspends single bench order against 45,000-acre land transfer to Pak Army

LAHORE - A Lahore High Court (LHC) divi­sion bench on Monday suspend­ed a single bench order that struck down a decision of the interim government to hand over 45,000 acres of land in three districts of Punjab to Pakistan Army on a 20-year lease.

The division bench, headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, passed the orders while hearing an in­tra-court appeal, filed by the Pun­jab government against the single bench decision. The court also is­sued notices to the respondents on the appeal and sought a reply.

The interim government, through the appeal, had pleaded with the court to set aside the sin­gle bench order. The government submitted that the project was ini­tiated by the previous elected gov­ernment and not by the interim government. As per law, the inter­im government was empowered to implement or finalise any pending decision and policy of the previous government, it added. The govern­ment further contended that the court was not empowered to reg­ulate agricultural policies.

It submitted that the order of the single bench was not only in viola­tion of the law but also had contra­dictions in it.

On June 22, a single bench had struck down the decision of the interim government to hand over 45,267 acres in Bhakkar, Khushab and Sahiwal districts of Punjab to the Pakistan Army for corporate farming.