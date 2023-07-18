LWMC chalks out cleanliness plan for Muharram

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Man­agement Company issued its sanitation plan for Mu­harram to effectively main­tain cleanliness in the city by efficiently sweeping, and collecting and dispos­ing of the solid waste. Ac­cording to the plan, special cleanliness arrangements would be made and more than 600 sanitary workers would be deployed on all routes of processions and majalis. The LWMC will also wash mechanically 120 Imambargahs along with routes of processions and majalis. In order to fa­cilitate citizens and raise awareness among people, the LWMC would install service delivery camps at different points. The monitoring of cleaning operation and complaint management will be en­sured from LWMC control room. Chief Executive Of­ficer LWMC Babar Sahib Din stated that the depart­ment is utilising all pos­sible resources to provide extraordinary cleanliness arrangements to citizens of Lahore and in this re­gard, zero tolerance would be observed during these days. All town managers would ensure 100 per cent attendance of workers in the field. He added that extraordinary arrange­ments were being made to facilitate citizens during Muharram, especially on 9th and 10th of Muharram, but at the same time peo­ple should also cooperate with the LWMC and avoid littering.