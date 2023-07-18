Matt reveals Tom Cruise’s approach to death-defying ‘Mission: Impossible’ stunts  

LOS ANGELES - Oppenheimer star Matt Damon recently shared a humorous anecdote involving Tom Cruise, the lead actor in Mission: Impossible. According to Damon, Cruise had revealed to him that he had dismissed a safety professional during the filming of “Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol” in order to proceed with the perilous Burj Khalifa stunt featured in the movie. Speaking in an interview on the Max series Smartless: On The Road (via CinemaBlend), the Bourne franchise alum Damon said: “There are the Tom Cruises of the world, who do their stunts, like literally hang off a plane and do that. I remember I had dinner with him once, and it was after he did the [Mission: Impossible movie] where he ran around the building. “And I go, ‘Can you tell me how that happened?’ And he’s a really intense guy, and he was like, ‘I’ll tell you how it happened!’ I go, ‘Alright.’ And I’m in.” “He goes, ‘I’ve been thinking about this shot for 15 years!’ And I’m like, ‘Wow, really?’ He goes, ‘So I go to the safety guy, and I lay it all out.’ Safety guy goes, ‘We can’t do that. It’s too dangerous, you can’t do that. So I get a new safety guy.’ That’s the beginning of his story.” “