Met office predicts more monsoon rains from today

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Monday forecast that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper and central parts of the country from today (Tuesday), which are likely to intensify on July 19, causing widespread rains across the country.

All concerned authorities are particularly advised to remain ‘alert’ during the forecast period as the country witnesses another deadly monsoon season that has claimed nearly 100 lives since June 25.

In its latest advisory, the PMD predicted that under the influence of new weather systems, rain/wind-thundershower (with heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar, Okara, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, D.I Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan from July 18 (night) to 23 with occasional gaps.

Moreover, rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbella, Awaran, Musakhel, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad from July 19 (night) to 21 with occasional gaps.

In Sindh, the PMD advisory added, dust-thunderstorm/rain (with isolated heavy falls) likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu districts from July 19 (evening/night) to 23.

It further added that dust-thunderstorm/rain (with isolated heavy falls) is likely in Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi districts from July 20 to 22, with occasional gaps.

The PMD warned that heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, and Lahore from July 18 (night) to 22 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

It advised farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast while tourists and travellers were told to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.