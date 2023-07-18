Migration and refugee crisis  

Migration and refugee crises are two complex issues occurring around the world. Migration is the movement of people from one place to another, either within a country or across international borders. It can happen for various reasons, such as seeking better economic opportunities, education, family reunification, or fleeing from conflict and persecution. A refugee is a person who has been forced to leave their place or country due to a well-founded fear of persecution, war, or violence.

However, there can be many causes of migration and the refugee crisis, including conflict, violence, economic factors, global impact, social and economic challenges, and political tension. Thus, it is the most significant issue that has gained much attention around the world in recent years.

TAUQEERA ZAFAR,

Turbat.