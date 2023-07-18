Tuesday, July 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Migration and refugee crisis  

July 18, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Migration and refugee crises are two complex issues occurring around the world. Migration is the movement of people from one place to another, either within a country or across international borders. It can happen for various reasons, such as seeking better economic opportunities, education, family reunification, or fleeing from conflict and persecution. A refugee is a person who has been forced to leave their place or country due to a well-founded fear of persecution, war, or violence. 

However, there can be many causes of migration and the refugee crisis, including conflict, violence, economic factors, global impact, social and economic challenges, and political tension. Thus, it is the most significant issue that has gained much attention around the world in recent years.

TAUQEERA ZAFAR,

Turbat.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1689571005.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023