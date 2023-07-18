Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Minister directs to introduce online financial system in TEVTA institutes

Our Staff Reporter
July 18, 2023
Peshawar  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Adnan Jalil, has directed the implementation of an online financial system for all subsidiary institutes of the Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA). He also emphasized the need to control unnecessary expenditures and promote the use of solar energy in office spaces to conserve energy.

These directives were issued during a high-level meeting held at the headquarters of TEVTA, which was attended by directors and other concerned officers of the authority. During the meeting, the caretaker minister received a detailed briefing on the overall performance, financial and administrative affairs, and professional activities of the institute. The challenges faced by TEVTA were also discussed.

Recognizing the significance of technical education, the provincial minister directed the organization of a grand award distribution ceremony to honour outstanding students, administrative and teaching staff of TEVTA, and principals of technical colleges. All deserving individuals from the institutes would be recognized during the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, the provincial minister emphasized that technical education plays a crucial role in the socio-economic development of any society, which cannot be overlooked in the present era. He emphasized the need to improve and accelerate the promotion process for teaching and administrative staff, ensuring a fair system that promotes higher-qualified and talented individuals for a brighter future

Our Staff Reporter

