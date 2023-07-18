Tuesday, July 18, 2023
More monsoon rains forecast for Sindh including Karachi from tomorrow

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 18, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday predicted more monsoon rains for the Sindh province including Karachi from July 19 to July 23. Thundershower was predicted in Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad from July 19 to July 21 with occasional gaps. However, a thunderstorm with isolated heavy rain is forecast for Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, and Dadu from July 19 (Evening/Night) to July 23.

Whereas, thunderstorms with isolated heavy falls are predicted for Karachi,  Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Badin, and Thatta districts from July 20 to July 22 with occasional gaps. Meanwhile, the PMD has forecast hot and humid weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours (July 18). While drizzle is predicted for Karachi and its surrounding areas during the period.  The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 38-40 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 40-42 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 41-43 degrees Centigrade, Dadu is 43-45 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 38-40 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 42-44 degrees Centigrade. Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province during the next 24 hours.

OUR STAFF REPORT

