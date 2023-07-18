Tuesday, July 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Muhammad Kamran Awan has successfully brought excitement of Pakistani cricket to USA

Muhammad Kamran Awan has successfully brought excitement of Pakistani cricket to USA
Web Sports Desk
5:49 PM | July 18, 2023
Sports

Muhammad Kamran Awan, a Pakistani entrepreneur, is making his homeland proud through his incredible efforts in organizing a cricket league in the United States. With a star-studded lineup featuring renowned players like Shahid Afridi, Misbah Ul Haq, Kamran Akmal, Jerome Taylor, Sohail Khan, Abdur Rehman and Umaid Awan has successfully brought the excitement of Pakistani cricket to American shores.

Arranging this cricket league has undoubtedly been an arduous task for Awan. However, with Misbah Ul Haq leading the way and the guidance of coach Eja Ahmed, they have formed a strong foundation. Awan and his team have meticulously discussed various strategies to ensure they are well-prepared for the league. They have focused on building a formidable team that covers all aspects of the game.

The selection of top-notch players has provided a solid foundation for the team, with strong batting options from the top order down to number four. However, Awan acknowledges that the bowling lineup remains an area that needs further attention.

Anti-state elements to face stringent legal action: KP IGP

Muhammad Kamran Awan's efforts not only promote cricket but also foster cultural exchange and provide an opportunity for talented Pakistani cricketers to showcase their skills on the international stage. Through his vision and determination, he is carving a path for Pakistan's cricketing success in the United States.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1689653747.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023