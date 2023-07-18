Muharram crescent not sighted, Ashura to fall on July 29

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Tuesday announced that the Muharram crescent had not been sighted in the country, hence the first of Muharram will fall on July 20 (Thursday).

Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad made the announcement that the Youm-e-Ashura will be observed on July 29 (Saturday).

Representatives of the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) officials, Ministry of Science and Technology, and Ministry of Religious Affairs and Harmony attended the committee meeting for moon sighting.

Separately, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had declared several districts of the province as sensitive during the Muharram processions. Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA’s) were advised to provide appropriate security arrangements for the occasion.

According to the home department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the districts include Peshawar Kohat, Hangu, Dera Ismail Khan, Kurram, Orakzai and Tank. Moreover, four thousand five hundred places of worship were declared as the most sensitive during Muharram in these eleven districts of the province.

The home department had decided to deploy police, FC, Frontier Corps for performing security duties during the holy month of Muharram at sensitive and most sensitive places of worship.