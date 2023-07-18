Muharram Reporting Cell established at CPO

KARACHI-Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday established a Central Muharram Reporting Cell at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi to monitor the law and order situation as well security arrangements during the first 15 days of Muharram-ul-Haram in the overall province.

According to a spokesman for Sindh Police, the Central Muharram Reporting Cell can be contacted by phone numbers 02199212064-5, 02199213081, fax number 02199213836, WhatsApp number 0335314556, and at email address igpoperationsroom@gmail.com.

Sindh IGP has deputed three deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) to supervise the cell. The cell would remain operational round-the-clock in three shifts. The deputed officers would collect the information related with the events of Muharram or any eventuality etc. and would share such information with the competent authority well in time.