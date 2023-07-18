Tuesday, July 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Muharram Reporting Cell established at CPO

OUR STAFF REPORT
July 18, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Monday established a Central Muharram Reporting Cell at the Central Police Office (CPO) Karachi to monitor the law and order situation as well security arrangements during the first 15 days of Muharram-ul-Haram in the overall province. 

According to a spokesman for Sindh Police, the Central Muharram Reporting Cell can be contacted by phone numbers 02199212064-5, 02199213081, fax number 02199213836, WhatsApp number 0335314556, and at email address igpoperationsroom@gmail.com. 

Sindh IGP has deputed three deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) to supervise the cell. The cell would remain operational round-the-clock in three shifts.  The deputed officers would collect the information related with the events of Muharram or any eventuality etc. and would share such information with the competent authority well in time.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1689571005.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023