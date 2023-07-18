Recently in Pakistan, the Neglaria Fowleri disease has been posing a significant public health threat and challenges amidst the faltering Covid-19 pandemic. To date, five cases have been confirmed in Karachi out of which one patient tragically passed away last Thursday.

This disease was first reported in Pakistan back in 2008. Last year in 2022, eight cases were reported altogether. Over the last 16 years, a total of 165 cases have been on the record.

Neglari fowleri, commonly known as the brain-eating amoeba, is a microscopic organism that can cause a severe and often fatal brain infection known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

In the modern human history, Neglaria fowleri was first identified in the early 1960s following the tragic deaths of several young children in the United States. The amoeba was initially named after its discoverer, Dr Harold W. Brown, and later renamed to Neglaria Fowleri. Since then, cases of Neglaria Fowleri disease have been reported worldwide, with sporadic outbreaks occurring in different regions.

As already highlighted that in recent years, Pakistan has experienced an alarming rise in Neglaria Fowleri cases, particularly during the summer months. The country’s warm climate and inadequate water supply infrastructure contribute to the growth and spread of the amoeba. Inadequate chlorination of water sources, combined with a lack of awareness about preventive measures, has led to an increased risk of infection.

Neglaria Fowleri primarily resides in warm freshwater environments, such as lakes, rivers, hot springs, and poorly maintained swimming pools. Infection occurs when contaminated water enters the nasal passages, allowing the amoeba to reach the brain through the olfactory nerve.

Swimming, diving, or engaging in water-related activities in warm freshwater bodies where Neglaria Fowleri is present poses a significant risk. Additionally, the use of contaminated tap water for activities such as nasal irrigation, neti pot use, or even accidental inhalation of water during recreational activities can lead to infection.

Although Neglaria Fowleri infections are rare, they are often fatal. The disease is more prevalent in regions with warmer climates and inadequate water treatment systems, making it a major public health concern in certain parts of the world.

The symptoms of Neglaria Fowleri infection typically appear within one to nine days after exposure and resemble those of bacterial meningitis. Initial symptoms may include severe headache, fever, nausea, and vomiting. As the infection progresses, individuals may experience a stiff neck, altered mental status, seizures, hallucinations, and coma. Due to the rapid progression of the disease, diagnosis and treatment must be prompt to maximise chances of survival.

Diagnosing the Neglaria Fowleri disease is challenging due to its rarity and similarity to other neurological conditions. A thorough clinical evaluation, combined with laboratory tests, such as cerebrospinal fluid analysis and molecular testing, can aid in confirming the infection.

Early intervention is crucial for improving the chances of survival. Treatment often involves the use of antifungal and antimicrobial medications to target the amoeba and prevent further damage to the brain. However, despite aggressive therapy, the mortality rate remains high, highlighting the need for effective preventive measures.

Preventing Neglaria fowleri infection requires a multi-faceted approach involving public health interventions, individual actions, and improvements in water treatment infrastructure.

Ensure safe and clean water supplies through effective chlorination and monitoring. Educate healthcare professionals about the disease and its diagnosis to facilitate early identification at the same time establish surveillance systems to monitor and report cases promptly. Most importantly raising public awareness through media campaigns, community engagement, and school-based education programs, in addition to implementing strict guidelines as provided by the health departments and governmental agencies would be crucial in prevention and spread of the fatal disease

Never the less by following these Public Education and Awareness by developing comprehensive public education campaigns to increase awareness about the Negleria Fowleri disease, its causes, symptoms, and preventive measures.

Provide information about the sources of the amoeba, such as warm freshwater bodies like lakes, rivers, and hot springs, and advice on precautions to be taken during water-related activities.

Water safety is imperitive hence monitor water sources regularly, especially warm freshwater bodies that are potential breeding grounds for Negleria Fowleri.

Implement water quality testing protocols to detect the presence of the disease in water bodies, especially during warm weather when the amoeba proliferates.

Establish and enforce regulations for water treatment facilities to ensure proper disinfection techniques are employed to eliminate or reduce the risk of the amoeba’s presence in public water systems.

For swimming and recreational activities display clear and visible signage at recreational water bodies, warning of the potential risk of the fatal disease and providing guidelines for safe water activities.

Encourage individuals to use nose clips or hold their noses shut when participating in activities like swimming, diving, or water sports in warm freshwater environments.

Promote the importance of avoiding activities that involve submerging the head underwater in warm freshwater bodies, such as diving into lakes or rivers.

Lastly, for reporting and surveillance stablish a robust system for healthcare providers to report suspected or confirmed cases of Naegleria fowleri disease promptly. Enhance disease surveillance mechanisms to monitor and track the occurrence of cases, identify clusters, and respond swiftly to potential outbreaks.

It is important to note that Naegleria Fowleri infections are extremely rare but fatal and developing countries like Pakistan cannot afford this disease amongst poor socioeconomic conditions and overburdened healthcare infrastructure. However, the above measures can help minimise the risk and protect public health.