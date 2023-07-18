Pakistan, Sri Lanka agree to strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wick­remesinghe on Monday agreed to continue the long-standing coopera­tion in areas of mutual interest and further strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries.

The prime minister held a tele­phone call with the Sri Lankan president. The prime minister em­phasised the need to work together to fight poverty and promote eco­nomic growth and development for the benefit of the entire region, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also expressed his desire to pro­mote peace and enhance connectivity through regional cooperation.

The two leaders fondly recalled the close and cordial relations, and im­mense goodwill between the people of the two countries. The Sri Lankan president thanked the prime minis­ter for conveying warm sentiments on behalf of the people of Pakistan.

Separately on his Twitter handle, the prime minister said the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Sri Lanka were underpinned by reservoirs of goodwill and good neighbourliness between the two countries.

“I had the pleasure of speaking to H.E. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Presi­dent of Sri Lanka, earlier today to thank him for his support to Pakistan during my meeting with MD IMF,” he added.

Over the decades, the prime min­ister further said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka had been close allies and friends, and stood by each other through thick and thin.

“I remember how a team of Sri Lankan doctors stayed in Lahore and helped the Punjab government deal with dengue epidemic which was devouring precious human lives in Lahore,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

He also expressed his desire to working with the Sri Lankan presi­dent to further build on the friendly relations between the two countries.