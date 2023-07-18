Pakistan Street Child Football team beat UN representatives in friendly match  

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s street football team outclassed the United Nations Pakistan representatives’ team by 5-0 ahead of their participation in the Norway Cup. The Pakistan team, which is currently undergoing a final training camp at the Islamabad Sports Complex to participate in this year’s Norway Cup — the largest international football tournament for players between 10 and 19 years old – played a friendly match to bolster their preparations for the event. The national team dominated the friendly match and thumped the UN representative XI by a massive 5-0 margin and gathered massive praise from foreign ambassadors. Pakistan’s forward Tufail Shinwari, who scored 13 goals, was adjudged the best player of the tournament. It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan’s street football team will participate in the Norway Cup, scheduled from July 29 to August 5 in Oslo. Last year, Pakistan finished second in the Street Child World Cup in Doha, Qatar after impressive performances. They remained unbeaten throughout the tournament but lost the final against Egypt on penalties (4-3).