Tuesday, July 18, 2023
PDM spend more time to revive faltering economy, says Ahsan Iqbal
Web Desk
6:36 PM | July 18, 2023
National

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government had spent half its term trying to revive the faltering economy of the country.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of the model Special Economic Zone (SEZ), Iqbal said: "The coalition government has made every effort to complete the unfinished development projects".

Iqbal took a swipe at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying, "All the development initiatives were undermined during the PTI's tenure. The country had to deal with a crisis in the decision-making process as a result".

Iqbal continued: "The previous administration only focused on making cases against the political rivals."

