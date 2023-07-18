PHC orders inclusion of UC Mayar in Mardan

Mardan - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday issued a directive to the relevant authorities to include Union Council Mayar in Tehsil Mardan instead of Tehsil Garhi Kapura.

It is worth noting that the previous government, led by the PTI, had established a new Tehsil Garhi Kapura on August 28, 2019, which resulted in the separation of Union Council Mayar from Tehsil Mardan and its merger into Tehsil Garhi Kapura.

However, the residents of Union Council Mayar expressed dissatisfaction with this decision, stating that Mayar is geographically located in Tehsil Mardan. They argued that it would be difficult for the people of Mayar to travel to Tehsil Garhi Kapura for their government- related tasks instead of Tehsil Mardan.

The residents of Mayar claimed that the provincial government had established various tehsils in the Mardan district to facilitate the people. However, the merger of Mayar into Tehsil Garhi Kapura has caused significant problems for the residents. In response to this decision, the residents of Union Council Mayar staged protest rallies, but the PTI government and district administration were unwilling to revoke the decision.

Subsequently, Himayatullah Mayar, the former district president of the Awami National Party (ANP) and Mayor of Mardan challenged this decision in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) through advocates Asim Khan and Babar Khan Yousafzai. On June 12, 2022, the PHC reserved its decision.

On Monday, the PHC bench announced its decision, setting aside the notification of Tehsil Garhi Kapura and directing the SMBR to reassess the geographical suitability of UC Mayar and Akbarpura village, which should be included in Tehsil Mardan. The PHC referred the matter to the Secretary of the Board and Revenue for reconsideration and the re-establishment of Tehsil Garhi Kapura.