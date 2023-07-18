PHMA demands withdrawal of increase in electricity tariff

FAISALABAD - Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) has demanded immediate with­drawal of increase in electricity tariff for industrial sector to en­hance national exports.

In a statement, Senior Vice Chairman PHMA Muhammad Amjad Saeed Khwaja said that provision of cheap electric­ity was imperative to ensure growth of industrial sector on solid and sustained founda­tions. He said that electricity was a basic necessity to run wheal of industry. If its rate was increased for this sector, it would cause enhance in input cost which would reciprocally make products costlier and uncompetitive in the interna­tional markets.

He said that increase in elec­tricity rate during peak hours would have adverse effects on industrial sector which was already jolting at the verge of collapse. Increase of 2 hours in peak hours’ duration would further aggravate the situation and put negative impact on na­tional exports, he added.

He said that the cause of in­crease in electricity tariff was actually the uninterrupted power pilferage by the influ­ential consumers. The care­taker government must take bold step to hit hard the power pilferage which had become a continuous threat for the na­tional economy.

If the caretaker setup suc­cessfully handled this issue in addition to conducting the fair and free election, it would give an immediate relief to the industrial sector as well as the general public, he added.

He demanded of the govern­ment that it should immedi­ately withdraw the enhanced electricity rates for the indus­trial sector and exempt it from the peak hours as per the ear­lier decision of Supreme Court of Pakistan