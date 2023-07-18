Play ‘ Mera Ishq Vi Tu’ staged at  PAC  

RAWALPINDI-The drama ‘Mera Ishq Vi Tu’, based on the cure for the scourge of drugs, was presented at the Punjab Arts Council(PAC) in collaboration with AIMS Association.

The chief guest of the play was Naheed Manzoor and Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed. The play was written and directed by William Parvez while Zabar Sarhadhi, Ali Shan, Sofia Ali, Imran Rushdie, Rizwana Khan, Kashif Ali, and Maimoona were among the famous artists. Speaking on the occasion, Naheed Manzoor said that the drug dealers were killers of the talents of the young generation and were destroying and ruining the future of millions of youths. “Distressed youths are addicted to drugs by saying it is a medicine to solve the problems.” She urged the government to take adequate measures on emergency basis to save future generations from drugs’ harmful effects. Director of Arts Council Waqar Ahmed said that theatre was the name of thought, movement and dialogue. “Thinking, movement and dialogue are the nurseries of the evolution of human civilization and culture. ” He further added, “If we ponder our responsibility and try to eliminate this evil, time will come when we will be able to rid the country of the scourge of drugs.” A large number of citizens visited the Arts Council to watch the play.