Tuesday, July 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PM briefed about hydroelectric projects

PM briefed about hydroelectric projects
Agencies
July 18, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if Monday held a meeting with Chairman Water and Power Development Author­ity (WAPDA) Lt General (R) Sajjad Ghani and received briefing about the ongoing hydroelectric projects and the projects for producing ener­gy at a lower cost. During the meeting, he also briefed the PM about the pace of progress on all mega dam projects in­cluding Dasu, Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams. He also apprised him about the effect of recent rains on the water reservoirs in the country.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1689645581.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023