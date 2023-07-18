PM briefed about hydroelectric projects

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if Monday held a meeting with Chairman Water and Power Development Author­ity (WAPDA) Lt General (R) Sajjad Ghani and received briefing about the ongoing hydroelectric projects and the projects for producing ener­gy at a lower cost. During the meeting, he also briefed the PM about the pace of progress on all mega dam projects in­cluding Dasu, Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand dams. He also apprised him about the effect of recent rains on the water reservoirs in the country.