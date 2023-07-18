Police arrest 18 outlaws, recover drugs, weapons

Islamabad-The Islamabad capital police apprehended 18 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police public relations officer said on Monday.

He said that Islamabad capital police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

The Kohsar police team arrested two accused namely Ziyafat Irshad and Nawazish Ali and recovered 2,320 grams of heroin from their possession. Tarnol police team arrested four accused namely Muhammad Jan, Dilawar, Samiullah and Faizan Mehmood and recovered three 30 bore pistols with ammunition and 220 grams of heroin from their possession

Likewise, the Sumbal police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Asif and Noman Masih and recovered 1090 grams of hashish from their possession. The Industrial Area police team arrested the accused namely Muhammad Tariq and recovered 1245 grams of hashish from his possession.

Similarly, the Sabzi Mandi police team arrested two accused namely Shahid and Shah Zaib and recovered two pistols with ammunition from their possession. The Khanna police team arrested two accused namely Muhammad Usman and Akhtar Ali and recovered 1275 grams of heroin from their possession.

Moreover, the Kirpa police team arrested the accused namely Rukhsar and recovered 350 grams of hashish from his possession. The Humak police team arrested two accused namely Haroon Ur Rasheed and Muhammad Gul and recovered 820 grams of heroin from their possession.

Furthermore, the Phulgran police team arrested two accused namely Tariq and Basit and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, the officials of capital Secretariat police station apprehended three wanted members including two women of cattle thief gang and recovered stolen cattle and vehicle used in crime from their possession, a police public relations officer said. The accused were identified as Asif, Safina Bibi and Samena Bibi.

Case has already been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.