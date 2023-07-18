Police constable killed by brother, nephews  

KARACHI - A police constable was murdered by his brother and nephews over property dispute in Chakiwara area of Lyari in the metropolis. According to details, Constable Ismail deployed at Gordon HQs and residing at Gulistan Colony was brutally tortured by his brother Gul Zameen and nephews with iron bars, batons and set his motorcycle on fire. The suspects later gunned down the police constable with pistol.

The body was shifted to hospital where it was handed over to heirs after postmortem. The police after registering a case into the incident started raids to arrest the suspects.