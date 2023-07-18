PPP urges PM not to dissolve NA

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party has urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif not to dissolve the National Assembly and leg the House complete its term. PPP sources told The Nation that the party insists dissolving the NA will disturb the precedent set in the recent years to complete the five-year terns.

“We have told the PM that dissolving the NA even a day before the five-year term will break the continuity (of reg­ular give-year terms of the NA),” said a senior PPP leader, Another PPP leader said the party was trying to convince the PM to let the NA complete its term. “Hopefully we will have elections on time. The PPP wants polls on time. We expect the polls in October or the first week of November,” he added. Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan Secretary Umar Hamid said that the ECP was prepared to hold elections in 60 or 90 days after the completion of the assembly tenure. The ECP secre­tary said that holding elections in 60 or 90 days were under the purview of the Constitution. “The Election Com­mission of Pakistan has been trying to hold polls, whether the assemblies are dissolved or complete their term,” he added. Meanwhile yesterday, PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Farhatullah Babar has challenged the verdict of the Federal Shariat Court that struck down the Transgender (Protection of Rights) Act 2018 in the name of Islam in May last.