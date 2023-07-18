PU awards PhD degrees to 10 scholars

LAHORE - Punjab Uni­versity on Monday awarded PhD degrees to its 10 scholars in dif­ferent subjects after approval of thesis. According to details, Tariq Nadeem S/o Ghulam Rasool Nadeem was awarded PhD de­gree in the subject of Molecular Biology, Saad Tahir S/o Muham­mad Tahir Naseem in the subject of Molecular Biology, Hassan Sid­dique S/o Mirza Ayub Baig in the subject of Communication Stud­ies, Shafeeque ur Rehman S/o Zaid Muhammad in the subject of Islamic Studies, Mehreen La­tif D/o Abdul Latif in the subject of Urdu, Rabia Omar Hayat D/o Omar Hayat in the subject of Ara­bic, Hajira Younas D/o Muham­mad Younas Bajwa in the subject of Botany, Nouroze Gul D/o Mu­hammad Hussain Awan in the subject of Chemistry, Azhar Ul­laha S/o Rehmat Ali in the subject of Arabic and Nida Jahangir D/o Muhammad Jahangir was award­ed PhD degree in the subject of Business Administration.