PU awards PhD degrees to 10 scholars

LAHORE - Punjab University on Monday awarded PhD degrees to its 10 scholars in different subjects after approval of thesis. According to details, Tariq Nadeem S/o Ghulam Rasool Nadeem was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Molecular Biology, Saad Tahir S/o Muhammad Tahir Naseem in the subject of Molecular Biology, Hassan Siddique S/o Mirza Ayub Baig in the subject of Communication Studies, Shafeeque ur Rehman S/o Zaid Muhammad in the subject of Islamic Studies, Mehreen Latif D/o Abdul Latif in the subject of Urdu, Rabia Omar Hayat D/o Omar Hayat in the subject of Arabic, Hajira Younas D/o Muhammad Younas Bajwa in the subject of Botany, Nouroze Gul D/o Muhammad Hussain Awan in the subject of Chemistry, Azhar Ullaha S/o Rehmat Ali in the subject of Arabic and Nida Jahangir D/o Muhammad Jahangir was awarded PhD degree in the subject of Business Administration.