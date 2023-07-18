Punjab CM inspects facilities at RIC

Lahore - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visited the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) and conducted a thorough inspection of various departments including emergency ward, CT scan, X-ray room and fluoroscopy.

During the visit, he interacted with patients and their attendants to garner feedback on the medical facilities, with a particular focus on angiography, angioplasty, and overall cleanliness standards, said a handout issued here.

Patients and their attendants expressed contentment with the amenities being provided to them and commended the attentiveness of the doctors and paramedics, as well as the availability of medicines at the hospital.

Recognising the significance of accessible healthcare, the Chief Minister ordered for opening of the ICU ward to the general public and expressed his satisfaction with the high quality of healthcare services being offered. He emphasised that the hospital served as a valuable healthcare facility for heart patients and expressed his appreciation for the dedication demonstrated by the doctors and paramedics.

In order to ensure smooth functioning of the hospital, the CM instructed the health secretary to guarantee the availability of necessary funds and other essential requirements.

CM promises protection of cotton growers’ rights

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has said the government will protect rights of cotton farmers and Bahawalpur, Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Sahiwal commissioners have been directed to ensure the sale of cotton at the fixed support price.

He stressed that under no circumstances, farmers should sell cotton at less than Rs8500/40kg. The cotton farmers will be compensated for their labour as the Punjab government is taking all necessary steps in this regard, he said.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the cotton crop is the source of prosperity of farmers and development of the country. Steps are taken at all levels to ensure payment of price of cotton to farmers at the rate of Rs8500 per maund, and field teams of the Agriculture Department have also been mobilised in this regard, he concluded.