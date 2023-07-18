Putin vows ‘response’ after Ukraine attack on Crimea bridge

MOSCOW - Presi­dent Vladimir Putin on Mon­day vowed to retaliate after a Ukrainian attack on a bridge linking Moscow-annexed Crimea to Russia killed two civilians and left their child wounded. “Another terrorist attack was committed on the bridge last night,” Putin said in televised remarks. “Of course, there will be a response from Russia. The defence ministry is preparing relevant propos­als,” he added. “From a military point of view, this is a sense­less crime,” Putin added. He said the bridge had not been used for military transporta­tion “for a long time” and called for tougher security measures. “I am waiting for specific pro­posals to improve the securi­ty of this strategic, important transport facility.” Russian of­ficials said that a Ukrainian attack on the Moscow-built bridge killed a civilian couple and wounded their child. Mos­cow said two drones had hit the bridge in the early hours of Monday and blamed “the Kyiv regime.” Commercial flights to Moscow-annexed Crimea have been suspended after the start of the offensive in Ukraine, and most Russian tourists usual­ly drive to Crimea over the bridge. The Ukrainian navy and SBU security service car­ried out an overnight attack on the Russian-built bridge, a Ukrainian source told AFP. Russian Deputy Prime Minis­ter Marat Khusnullin told Pu­tin that the bridge’s support­ing structures were intact. The bridge was already partially destroyed in a truck bomb at­tack in October 2022, blamed by Moscow on Ukraine but de­nied by Kyiv.