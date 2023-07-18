Qasim Akram’s six-fer leads Shaheens to second successive win

LAHORE-Qasim Akram’s maiden six-wicket haul in List-A cricket and half-centuries by Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub led Pakistan Shaheens to a commanding 184-run win over UAE A at the P Saravanamuttu Stadium in Colombo on Monday.

According to information made available here, this was Shaheens’ second successive win in the ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup after the defending champions defeated Nepal by four wickets on Friday at the Colombo Cricket Ground. Chasing 310 to win, the spin duo of Qasim and Sufiyan Muqeem were all over the UAE A batters after openers Aryansh Sharma (37, 34b, 8x4s) and Jonathan Figy (25, 50, 4x4s) stitched a 59-run partnership for the first wicket.

After the departure of both opening batters, only Nilansh Keswani (17, 30b, 2x4s) and Ethan D’Souza (10,19b, 2x4s) managed to enter into double figures. Qasim, with his right-arm off-spin bowling, bagged six wickets for 26 runs from 10 overs while left-arm wrist spinner Sufiyan ended up with match figures of 8.5-1-36-3.

Earlier, after being put into bat, Shaheens’ opening pair of Saim and Sahibzada provided a solid 98-run start to the innings. Right-handed Sahibzada was the first one to return back to the hut after scoring 63 off 55 balls, which included 10 fours and one six. Left-hander Saim was soon to follow Sahibzada, not before smashing five fours and two sixes of his 63-ball 56 innings.

Following the dismissals of both openers, Omair Bin Yousuf (24, 39b, 2x4s) was next to go with the scorecard reading Shaheens three for 160 in 27.4 overs. At that important juncture of the match, Kamran Ghulam was joined by skipper Mohammad Haris and the pair knitted an 87-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Haris (55, 46b, 9x4s) returned back to pavilion in the 40th over, while Kamran (63, 53b, 4x4s, 4x6s) followed his captain as Shaheens were 284 for five in 43.4 overs.

The late middle-order then failed to contribute significantly as Shaheens were dismissed for 309 in 49.2 overs – losing five wickets for 24 runs. For UAE A, Jash Giyanani was the most successful bowler, taking four wickets for 50 runs in 10 overs. Shaheens will now face India A on 19 July at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. The first ball of the match will be bowled at 1330 PKT.