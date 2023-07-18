Qureshi’s bail extended in May 9 violence cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad extended the pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi till July 26 in May 9 violence cases.

ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain heard the case while Qureshi’s council Ali Bukhari appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the counsel argued that all other accused individuals in the case had been granted bail.

The court, in response, questioned the police authorities regarding their investigation.

To this, the police officials informed the court that the investigation was still ongoing.

After hearing arguments, the court extended Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s pre-arrest bail and adjourned the hearing for July 26.

Protests

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on May 9.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.