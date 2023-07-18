Tuesday, July 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Muharram moon sighting

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Muharram moon sighting
Web Desk
10:47 AM | July 18, 2023
National

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Quetta today (Tuesday) for sighting the Crescent of Muharram-ul-Haram, which marks the begining of the new Islamic year.

Chairman of the Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting. The meetings of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also be held at their respective Headquarters at the same time.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said there were slight chances of sighting the moon on July 18.

"According to astronomical parameters, there is a slight chance of sighting the new moon of Muharram, 1445 AH on the evening of 18-07-2023 i.e. on 29th of Zilhaj, 1444 AH," the PMD said in a notification.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1689653747.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023