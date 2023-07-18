Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today for Muharram moon sighting

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in Quetta today (Tuesday) for sighting the Crescent of Muharram-ul-Haram, which marks the begining of the new Islamic year.

Chairman of the Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting. The meetings of Zonal and District Ruet-e-Hilal Committees will also be held at their respective Headquarters at the same time.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said there were slight chances of sighting the moon on July 18.

"According to astronomical parameters, there is a slight chance of sighting the new moon of Muharram, 1445 AH on the evening of 18-07-2023 i.e. on 29th of Zilhaj, 1444 AH," the PMD said in a notification.