Tuesday, July 18, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee sheds Rs1.67 against dollar

Rupee sheds Rs1.67 against dollar
APP
July 18, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Monday witnessed Rs1.67 devaluation against the US dollar in the interbank trading as it closed at Rs 279.26 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.59. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market stood at Rs282 and Rs285.5 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs 2.18 to close at Rs 313.91 against the last day’s closing of Rs 311.73, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs2.01, whereas an increase of Rs1.48 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs365.67 as compared to its last day’s closing of Rs364.19. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 46 paisa and 45 paisa to close at Rs76.03 and Rs74.43, respectively

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-17/Lahore/epaper_img_1689571005.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023