Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Sadia elected GB LA Dy Speaker unopposed

APP
July 18, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Gilgit  - Sadia Danish of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was elected unopposed as Deputy Speaker of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly on Monday.

No other assembly member has submitted nomination papers for the slot.

Presiding over the assembly session, Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate announced that Sadia Danish was elected as Deputy Speaker uncontested.

Sadia Danish is the first woman Deputy Speaker in the GB’s history. She also remained LA member from 2009 to 2014 and was also part of the GB cabinet.

APP

