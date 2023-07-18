Saud, Salman rescue Pakistan before rain forces early stumps

GALLE-Fighting half-centuries from Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha recovered Pakistan to 221/5 against Sri Lanka before rain forced an early closure on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test.

The pair of Saud Shakeel and Salman Ali Agha stretched their budding partnership into a big one in the final session of Day 2 and pulled their side out of trouble. Pakistan are now 91 runs behind. Saud and Agha batted with great determination and scored gutsy half-centuries. Saud scored 69 from 88 deliveries with the help of six boundaries while Agha was 61 not out by the time rain forced an early end to an eventful day.

At the stroke of Tea, the touring side, in dire need of a healthy partnership, were 132/5 with Saud and Salman at the crease. The touring side had a dismal start to their innings as they lost their in-form opener Imam-ul-Haq (1) with just three runs on the scoreboard. After a brief 44-run partnership between Abdullah Shafique (19) and Shan Masood, Sri Lanka launched a spin attack with Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis bowling in pair.

Jayasuriya removed Shafique to end the partnership before Mendis soon hit back to remove Masood, who scored quick 39 off 30 balls, hitting five boundaries and a six. Pakistan then sustained a massive blow when Jayasuriya removed skipper Babar Azam, who could score 13 off 16 deliveries with the help of two boundaries.

Coming out to bat at number six was Sarfaraz Ahmed when Pakistan were reeling at 73/4. He put on a brief partnership with Saud and added 28 runs to the total before Jayasuriya cut his knock short by trapping him in his legs. Sarfaraz could score 17 off 15 balls. With half of their batters back into the hut, Saud paired up with Salman Agha and added a vital 31 runs to the total before the closure of the second session.

Sri Lanka, resuming at an overnight score of 242/6, could only add 70 runs for their last four wickets. Dhananjaya de Silva, alongside Angelo Mathews, recovered Sri Lanka from a dismal start and notched up his well-crafted 10th century. In the opening session on Day 2, de Silva was finally sent packing by Naseem Shah. He top-scored for Sri Lanka with 122 off 214 balls, smashing 12 fours and three sixes.

Sri Lanka then got a vital push courtesy of an astounding 28-run cameo by their No. 11 Vishwa Fernando. For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Naseem picked up three wickets each while Salman Ali Agha made one scalp.