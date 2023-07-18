SC disposes of NAB’s petition against bail in seven references of Abdul Ghani Majeed

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Mon­day disposed of National Ac­countability Bureau’s (NAB’s) petitions against bail in seven references of Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed as ineffective. A two-member SC bench compris­ing Chief Justice Umar Ata Ban­dial and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the case filed by NAB seek­ing cancellation of bail of Abdul Ghani Majid. According to the NAB the accused was the owner of different companies of OMNI Group and he used the influence of Asif Ali Zardari as the Presi­dent of Pakistan at that time on the bank officials to get approved the fraudulent financial facility for the front/dummy company i.e. Parthenon Pvt Ltd]. During the course of proceedings, Ad­vocate Rizwan Satti counsel for the NAB said that the bureau had filed petitions against granting bail to Abdul Ghani Majeed in seven references. He said that all references had been returned af­ter amendments in NAB law. He said that two references had also moved to other forums.