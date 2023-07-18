SCCI calls for steps to promote furniture industry in KP

Peshawar - The Acting President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Ijaz Afridi, has called on the government to take practical steps to promote the furniture industry in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and address the issues faced by businessmen in this sector.

During the three-day Pakistan Furniture Expo in Peshawar, Afridi emphasized the pivotal role of the furniture industry in the economic development and export enhancement of the country. He highlighted the immense potential for investment in the furniture sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Afridi urged the government to create ample opportunities for the promotion of the furniture industry and encourage investment in the sector. The expo featured a variety of Pakistani and international furniture stalls.

The SCCI’s acting chief acknowledged the challenges faced by the business community in KP due to the current economic turmoil. He called on the government to take decisive steps to address the concerns of businesspersons associated with the furniture industry.

Similar to other sectors, Afridi stated that the furniture industry not only contributes to economic development but also plays a crucial role in improving the country’s exports.