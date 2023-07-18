Seminar highlights adverse effects of illegal mining on environment

LAHORE - Director COMSATS University Abbottabad Campus Professor Dr Muhammad Maroof Shah Monday underlined the need to strengthen institutions responsible for enforcing laws and improve monitoring mechanisms to lessen the negative impact of illegal mining on the environment. He expressed these views while addressing a day-long seminar titled “The role of geosciences in the mining industry” organized by the Varsity here. The director asserted that illegal mining in Pakistan has caused significant environmental degradation and imbalances, affecting natural resources, including minerals like coal, copper, gold, and precious stones. He further pointed out that the adverse effects of illegal mining include deforestation, water pollution, land degradation, air pollution, disruption of wildlife and ecosystems, and social implications. To mitigate the detrimental effects of illegal mining on the environment, Professor Dr Maroof Shah stressed the importance of empowering law enforcement agencies, enhancing monitoring procedures, and promoting sustainable mining practices.