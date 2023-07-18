Seminar highlights adverse effects of illegal mining on environment

LAHORE - Director COMSATS University Ab­bottabad Campus Professor Dr Muhammad Maroof Shah Monday underlined the need to strengthen institutions responsible for enforcing laws and improve monitoring mechanisms to lessen the negative impact of illegal mining on the environment. He expressed these views while ad­dressing a day-long seminar titled “The role of geoscienc­es in the mining industry” organized by the Varsity here. The director asserted that illegal mining in Pakistan has caused significant environmental degradation and imbal­ances, affecting natural resources, including minerals like coal, copper, gold, and precious stones. He further pointed out that the adverse effects of illegal mining include defor­estation, water pollution, land degradation, air pollution, disruption of wildlife and ecosystems, and social implica­tions. To mitigate the detrimental effects of illegal mining on the environment, Professor Dr Maroof Shah stressed the importance of empowering law enforcement agencies, enhancing monitoring procedures, and promoting sustain­able mining practices.