Singapore Women's Football has down Pakistan women in a lone FIFA friendly match at Jalan Besar Stadium, Kallang on Tuesday.

The match remained goalless in the first half.

Singapore, who are ranked 131st in the FIFA rankings, managed to score the only goal of the match in the 81st minute. Debutant Farah Nurzahirah made an impressive strike to score a match-deciding goal.

Pakistani players missed a couple of chances to equalize the game.