Tuesday, July 18, 2023
Six customs inspectors among 20 transferred

Staff Reporter
July 18, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   Col­lector Customs Multan trans­ferred 20 officials including six inspectors to improve the overall functioning of its dif­ferent wings in areas falling in the jurisdiction of the Multan collectorate. According to a notification issued here Mon­day, customs inspector Javed Bhatti was transferred from GPO Multan to Anti-Smuggling Organization (ASO) Multan, Abdul Samad from ASO Mul­tan to Multan international airport, inspector Saleem Khan from ASO Bahawalpur to GPO Multan, inspector Rao Muhammed Saleem from Mul­tan airport to ASO Sadiq Abad, inspector Muhammad Ali from airport to ASO Sahiwal, and inspector Arslan Akbar Mirani from ASO customs house Mul­tan to ASO Sahiwal. Moreover, a head clerk, two naib qasid, a havaldar, two LDCs, a driver and seven sepoys were also transferred.

