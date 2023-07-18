TDAP CE holds important meetings in Afghanistan

KARACHI-Zubair Motiwala, Chief Executive (CE) of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), visited the Ministry of Mines and Development, Afghanistan and Afghan Customs Headquarters, Kabul.

Motiwala, who was the chief guest in the Imam Abu Hanifa 2nd National and International Expo and Trade Fair, is holding back to back meetings with Afghan government and business community to promote Pakistan’s business interests in Afghanistan. During meeting with the Deputy Minister Mines and Development, Afghanistan, Motiwala raised the issue of high coal prices and requested the Afghan side to reconsider them by keeping in view the international rates of coal. He offered the Afghan side to set a coal depot on the Karachi port as it would assist them in exporting coal to the rest of the world. He also assured that Pakistan will assist the Afghan side in cleaning the precious gems and minerals and formulation of investment and trade promotion policies.

During meeting with DG Customs at Afghan Customs Headquarters, Kabul, he mentioned that Afghan Customs should assist in matters related to documentation especially pertaining to goods declaration. Moreover, he requested that abrupt tariff change should be avoided and export duties on coal should be reduced. Moreover, he lauded the Afghan Customs for curbing corruption and significantly reducing the clearance time at the borders. Afghan side requested for cross stuffing. CE, TDAP conveyed them that the Pakistan Cabinet has already approved it and SRO will be issued on priority basis. The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) is participating in the Imam Abu Hanifa 2nd National and International Expo and Trade Fair with 22 leading manufacturers of engineering and healthcare sectors that are exhibiting their products in Kabul. The exhibition will continue till 22nd July, 2023.