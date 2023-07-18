Terrorist sanctuaries in neighbouring country impacting security of Pakistan: Army

Corps Commanders’ Conference notes liberty of action, latest weapons available to TTP and other groups major reasons impacting national security n We must always remain prepared to guard against any threat to our national security: COAS.

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Monday presided over the 258th Corps Commanders’ Conference (CCC) held at GHQ.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices persistent­ly being offered by the valiant sol­diers in the defence of their mother­land against the threat of terrorism. “The participants were briefed in de­tail about the prevailing internal se­curity environment. The sanctuaries and liberty of action available to the terrorists of proscribed TTP and oth­er groups of that ilk in a neighbour­ing country and availability of latest weapons to the terrorists were noted as major reasons impacting security of Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

“The forum deliberated in detail upon the operational preparedness and training aspects of the army.”

COAS said, “Objective training re­mains the hallmark of our profes­sionalism and we must always re­main prepared to guard against any threat to our national security.” The forum was also apprised about the government’s economic revival plan and role of Army in uplifting agricul­ture, IT, mining & mineral and de­fence production sectors under the ambit of Special Investment Facilita­tion Council (SIFC). The participants vowed to fully support the strategic initiatives planned by the Govern­ment of Pakistan for the revival of the economy by providing all possi­ble technical and management sup­port for the overall good of the peo­ple of Pakistan.