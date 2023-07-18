Total number of registered voters over 126 million, reveals ECP

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission Pakistan (ECP) on Monday revealed that a total number of registered voters over 126 million, in which young voters are at the top.
The ECP’s report revealed that the number of registered voters in the country had reached over 126 million, as of June 30, 2023. The total number of registered voters in the federal capital was over one million. The provinces wise breakup revealed, the voters belonged to Punjab with almost 70.16 million people qualified to vote followed by Sindh with 20.65 million, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 20.16 million and Balochistan with 5.7 million voters. In the registered voters, the Punjab is at the top with 71.60 million voters and the number of registered voters in Balochistan is over 5.27 million of which 2.96 million are male and 2.31 million are female.
The number of registered voters in KPK is over 21.62 million of which 11.79 million are male while 9.82 million are female, figures revealed. The report reveals that the Punjab recorded number of registered voters is 71.60 million, of which 38.41 million are men and 33.19 million are women. The number of registered voters in Sindh is 26.52 million, of which 14.38 million are male and 12.14 million are female. In terms of age, 20.35 million were in the age bracket of 18 to 25 years while those in age limit of 26 to 35 years were 30.26 million and people in the age limit from 36 to 45 years were 20.77 million. The male registered voter stood at [54.02 per cent] and the female at [45.98 per cent], according to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) report.