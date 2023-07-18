Unequal nation  

Income inequality has become an enduring issue in our society, carrying significant implications for economic justice and the equitable distribution of resources. While certain individuals and groups possess an excessive share of wealth and resources, others struggle to meet their basic needs, lacking essential necessities such as housing, healthcare, and education. Tackling income inequality necessitates a concerted effort to prioritise economic justice and fairness. This may involve implementing measures like progressive taxation, raising the minimum wage, and investing in social safety nets such as affordable housing and healthcare. It is also crucial to ensure that marginalised communities have access to the necessary resources and support to thrive.

The issue of income inequality extends beyond mere fairness; it also holds broader implications for our society as a whole. When economic disparities are excessively wide, they can lead to social unrest and instability. Conversely, when everyone has access to the resources required for their well-being, our society reaps the benefits of heightened productivity, innovation, and overall prosperity.

SAIM BIN SALEEM,

Karachi.