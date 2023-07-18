World Hepatitis Day to be marked on 28th

LAHORE - World Hepatitis Day will be marked on July 28 (Friday) across the globe including Pakistan to promote aware­ness of hepatitis, a disease that affects the liver. Viral hepatitis is a major global health threat with an estimated 296 million people living with chronic hepatitis B and 58 million people living with chronic hepatitis C worldwide in 2019. World Hepatitis Day is observed annually on July 28, the birthday of Dr. Baruch Blumberg (1925-2011). Dr. Blumberg discovered the hepatitis B virus in 1967 and two years later de­veloped the first hepatitis B vaccine and for these achievements won the Nobel Prize. According to WHO report, there are around 12 million people in Pakistan, suffering from Hepatitis B or C. Pakistan and Egypt bear 80 per­cent of the disease burden and within Pakistan, bringing each year 150 000 new cases. The majority of people catch this infection in health care set­tings without being aware of it, WHO report reveals. World Hepatitis Day is one of eight official disease-specific world health days designated by the World Health Organization (WHO). Dr. Tehseen Riaz from Jinnah Hospital here told APP that annual observance focuses attention on the huge impact of viral hepatitis infection globally, adding with more than 350m people worldwide living with either chronic hepatitis B or C. Organisations and bodies around the world use World Hepatitis Day to raise awareness of the problem and what needs to be done to strengthen efforts in prevention, screening and control of viral hepatitis.