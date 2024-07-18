Gold prices reach historic high in Pakistan

The price of 24 karat gold per tola increased by Rs4,600 to hit all-time high in Pakistan on Thursday.

The 24karat was sold at Rs254,000 per tola against its sale at Rs 249,400 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs3,944 to Rs217,764 from Rs213,820 whereas that of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs199,617 from Rs196,002, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

Per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,900 and Rs2,486.28 respectively.

The Association reported that the price of gold in the international market increased by $60 to $2,470.