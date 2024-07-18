Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi move IHC against arrest in Toshakhana case

PTI founder and his wife approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) against their arrest in the Toshakhana case.

On behalf of and his wife , the application was filed in the IHC by Barrister Salman Safdar and Khalid Yusuf Chaudhry.

Chairman NAB, DG NAB and other officers have been made parties in the petition. The court is requested to declare the arrest illegal. It is also requested to issue orders for their release and to make the arrest subject to the orders of the High Court in the future.



According to the petition, and were arrested without warrant in fake cases for political revenge.

It was said in the petition that both the accused were arrested during the hearing of the petitions.

The political opponents are using NAB for political revenge, it said. The high courts have emphasized in their judgments that an arrest cannot be made merely on the filing of a case, the petition said.

It is further stated in the petition that there was an investigation involving and and that there was no need to arrest the PTI founder, immediately after the release in the Iddat case. There is also a violation of the orders of the High Court.

It should be noted that after the acquittal in the Iddat Nikah case on July 13, the National Accountability Bureau arrested the former PM and his wife in the new reference of Toshakhana.

