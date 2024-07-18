Thursday, July 18, 2024
Interior Minister approves national drug survey

4:04 PM | July 18, 2024
National

Federal Minister for Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi has approved the national drug survey, which will be conducted after 11 years.

The interior minister presided over a meeting of the national drug survey committee which took this decision.

Addressing the meeting, the minister said precise data of drug addicts across the country will be collected through a comprehensive and effective survey.

"Besides houses and katchi abadis, data of drug addicts will also be gathered from educational institutions," Mohsin Naqvi said.

He said correct data of drug addicts is a vital to decision making as such, there will be no compromise on anti-drug drive.

The interior minister required the departments to finalise the matters relevant to the survey within 15 days.

"The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Pakistan Bureau of Statistics will jointly work out the procedure of the survey, the nature of the required material, and the time line," the minister instructed.

Students in limbo as HEC's degree attestation system goes non-operational

The interior minister also directed for seeking help of the international development institutions to conduct the survey from all aspects.  

