NDMA warns of urban flooding, flash floods in Punjab, KP

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in an alert issued on Wednesday warned of flash floods and in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other parts of the country due to monsoon rains.

Monsoon rains and thundershowers, as per NDMA's Emergencies Operation Centre, are expected in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Islamabad, KP and central and northeastern Punjab from July 17 to 21 with occasional gaps which may result in flash flooding and .

The warning comes against the backdrop of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) which on Monday said that all four provinces including the AJK and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) regions will experience new spells of rain-wind and thundershowers from under the influence of the weather system.

Furthermore, the NDMA in its statement has said that Swat, Mingora, Battagram, Mardan, Swabi, Haripur, Abbottabad, Kashmir, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Gujranwala and Sialkot are likely to receive rain accumulation exceeding 50 millimetres under the monsoon spell.

Stressing the chances of strong winds and lightning strikes, the body has issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.

Meanwhile, the masses have been advised to take precautions to prevent flooding and to ensure their safety from lightning strikes, avoid going outside during bad weather and keep a safe distance from electrical poles and wires.

A day earlier, the NDMA had also issued an alert regarding possible glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) in the mountainous regions of KP and GB due to an increase in temperatures coupled with expected heavy rains.

The provincial Disaster Management Authority of KP and the GB Disaster Management Authority have been directed by NDMA to coordinate with relevant departments in order to ensure necessary preparations and emergency response measures.

Moreover, to alert local communities, tourists, and travellers in the areas at risk, departments have been instructed to perform their designated duties. Locals and tourists have also been advised to avoid unnecessary travel.